Mommy Minute: What’s new at Lake Tobias this season?

At Lake Tobias, nestled in northern Dauphin County, you can literally find lions and tigers… and bears.

Relatively new this season; a male lion, Leo. He was brought to the park last fall, when the season was winding down.

“He was a big hit,” General Curator Ern Tobias said. “People like to see the big male lion.”

Leo is already a roaring success and is getting along nicely with nine-year-old, Nala.

“At some point it would be nice to get them to breed,” Ern Tobias said. “There’s not a whole lot of places that are breeding African lions anymore, so it’d be nice to get some babies out of them if they’d ever breed.”

Speaking of babies; there’s a new two-hump camel in the park’s petting zoo. Jethro is less than two months old, but is already fitting right in.

“He’s very cuddly,” Baby Animal Curator Kelsey Tobias said. “He loves attention and if no one’s over at his pen, he’s walking back and forth crying for someone to come give him some love.”

That disposition is likely to make him a guest favorite.

“A lot of kids are excited they have something they can be hands-on with,” Kelsey Tobias explained. “Some of the other animals, like the monkeys and stuff, they can’t actually touch and they see the goats and camels and they get really excited because it’s something they can be hands on with.”

Early next month, visitors can also expect a new museum and education center where they can learn about Lake Tobias’ founder, the late J.R. Tobias.

His wildlife park has remained a family mission with 18 members of the Tobias family currently employed there.

Ern Tobias is J.R.’s son. Kelsey is his granddaughter.

“Hopefully when people come to the park, they get to interact with the animals and see the value of what a zoo can provide to people,” Kelsey Tobias said. “Just learning about different animals they wouldn’t normally get to see.”

Lake Tobias is now open seven days a week through August. There are limited hours in September and October. Admission is $7 for guests three and older. Children two and under are free.

If you would like to take the Lake Tobias safari ride, that will cost an additional $6 a person.

For more information, visit http://www.laketobias.com.

