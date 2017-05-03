Man wanted for attacking woman

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips leading to the arrest of a man accused of attacking a woman last Friday.

Marcus Allen Beers, 31, formerly of Lancaster Street, Red Lion, is believed to be traveling in a 2003 grey Honda Odyssey with Matthew Zimmerman.

The woman involved in last week’s attack is being treated in the hospital for her injuries.

Beers is known to spend time in Baltimore.

Anyone with information on Beers’ whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...