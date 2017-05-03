Man convicted in burglary spree gets no relief from 66-year sentence

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man sentenced to nearly 7 decades for burglarizing a Millersville neighborhood in 2012 will get no relief.

Stewart Michael Lazarus pleaded guilty in 2013 to what Millersville’s mayor, who was a victim, called one of the most horrific crimes in the area’s history. Lazarus was ordered to serve 33 to 66 years in prison.

Authorities say Lazarus targeted 28 homes in the 7-month burglary spree. Many of those homes were owned by his former friends and neighbors.

In his request for relief, Lazarus, now 54, alleged his appeal lawyer abandoned him when he expressed a desire to file an appeal.

Tuesday, Judge Howard Knisely denied Lazarus’ request on the grounds that lawyers did inform him of the appeal process and that he waited too late.

Lazarus stole cash, jewelry, family heirlooms, guns, electronics and even a young girls’ piggy banks in the 2012 spree.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...