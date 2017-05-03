Man accused of assaulting woman at Camp Hill motel

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A 41-year-old man is wanted for an assault early this morning at the Camp Hill Motel.

Michael Lynn Rittle, formerly of Enola, was charged with felony aggravated after he allegedly struck and strangled a 48-year-old woman.

The woman had to be treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information on Rittle’s whereabouts is asked to call Lower Allen Township police at 717-238-9676 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477. Tips can also be emailed to contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.

