Judge orders Harrisburg to hire title search firm in wall collapse dispute

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A court order issued Wednesday by a Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas judge states the City of Harrisburg must hire a title search firm to determine the true owner of a wall that collapsed last year.

Ownership of the retaining wall that collapsed onto a Cameron Street business, Howard Tire & Auto, Inc., has long been disputed.

The city has blamed the McFarland apartment building, while those with the McFarland building blame PennDOT, citing work done to the bridge months prior to the collapse.

The court order, written by Judge Lawrence F. Clark Jr., states the title search must be accompanied by a survey plan of the disputed site.

Friday will mark one year since the collapse.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...