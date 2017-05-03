Harrisburg police chief receives Dauphin County Bar Association award

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Bar Association on Wednesday recognized Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter by giving him the Liberty Bell award.

The award is presented each year in recognition of outstanding service to the community.

Along with the award, Carter was given a $500 check.

“I am honored to receive this award from the Dauphin County Bar Association,” Chief Carter said, “and I will present the $500 check to the Harrisburg Athletic League to support their good work with our youth.”

Carter was also recently honored during ceremonies by the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons and the Order of Eastern Star.

