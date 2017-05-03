Harrisburg Hoopla: Inaugural event to be held on June 3

By Published:

This inaugural event, which combines fun with philanthropy, is an adult field day featuring eight competitive team events, live music, food, and beverages. Relive your memorable middle school days and compete in fun events such as potato sack race, three legged race, tug-o-war, and more.

The Emerging Philanthropist Program (EPP), a partnership between Harrisburg Young Professionals (HYP) and The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC) will host it’s first-ever Harrisburg Hoopla on June 3rd on City Island!

Learn more online at TFEC.org/HBGHoopla/

