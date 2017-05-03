Harrisburg homeless center bringing in outside groups to create services hub

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A downtown Harrisburg soup kitchen is expanding its role to connect people with the services they need.

Downtown Daily Bread has been serving up meals for decades now; recently the group has started reaching out to other service providers in the area to bring them downtown, too.

On a borrowed laptop in borrowed space Wednesday, Peter Two Two connected with his culture, watching videos of traditional Native American dances. “They don’t have that many powwows here,” he laughed.

From South Dakota, Two Two came to the Midstate to help his sister recover from an injury.

“I was living with her out there in Mechanicsburg until she lost her place,” he said, “so I became homeless down here in Harrisburg.”

Now he comes here during the day, to Downtown Daily Bread’s drop-in center. It started close to two years ago as a place for people to get off the streets, socialize, use computers.

“We have discovered that there’s a lot of other things that need to be done and that we can do,” Downtown Daily Bread’s director Anne Guenin said.

They provide food, mail services, lockers, counselors, clothing and showers, and now they’re bringing in outside service providers as well. Wednesday a PinnacleHealth social worker met with people to talk about health care.

DDB is also working with Crisis Management Unit counselors and starting life skills classes with Tri-County OIC.

The idea is to create a hub for all the groups already doing this work.

“You may say, ‘We’ve set up a meeting for you across town to meet with the counselor,'” Guenin said, “but just getting from here to there is a difficult thing.”

Resume writing, help getting photo Ids — the list of possible partnerships will keep growing as they identify needs. “We keep providing services and unfortunately we always have clients,” she said.

“They’ve been helping me out a lot here,” Two Two said. The counselors here have given him help in ways he didn’t know they could, he said. He’s hopeful he’ll be back on his feet soon.

“It’s still a rough ride, you know. But I’m getting things done little by little,” Two Two said. “It takes time.”

If you’d like to help out, Downtown Daily Bread is always looking for donations and volunteers.

