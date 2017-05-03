GOP senator caught confronting cameraman at private event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican state senator and gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner says he was reacting when he was caught on camera throwing a person out of the Country Club of York.

It happened yesterday afternoon during a private function at the country club. The man, who has not been identified, was recording Wagner speak.

Wagner claims the male photographer was trespassing and that he repeatedly asked him to leave. The photographer claimed he was confronted by Wagner and assaulted.

Police were called to the country club, but no charges were filed.

The photographer has been linked to the political tracking group American Bridge.

When asked if the incident would put his temperament in question, Wagner said the following.

“I was not angry I was reacting and I thought I was very calm I walked back through the room tracker here put your camera away,” said Wagner. “But you know when he was out in the hallway and he put a phone in my face and started recording me he pushed the limits and you know what I’m not going to allow someone to come in and push me around period.”

