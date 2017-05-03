Cumberland County considers fighting blight with fee

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County is considering a $15 fee when closing on a new home.

The money would help demolish and fix condemned buildings.

The Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is putting that proposal in front of commissioners later this month.

Barbers at Comb and Scissors Barber Shop in Mechanicsburg have to look at one of the most rundown buildings in the county every day.

“It’d be nice to have that eyesore gone and something else in its place,” barber John Campbell said. “We get a lot of comments by clients as to when they’re going to do something about it.”

The home at 203 Main Street has been condemned for a decade and burned down in a fire three years ago.

“I wish it would go away really,” Campbell said.

But that comes with a price tag of more than $100,000.

“To try to invest that when you have other issues, the roads, the infrastructure, everything else, some things just don’t get taken care of,” Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski said.

It’s why the Mechanicsburg is considering writing a letter to Cumberland County, to urge commissioners to install the one-time blight fee when someone buys a home.

“And those moneys would be earmarked to help with the demolition of blighted properties in the county,” Tim Whelan, the director of the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said.

A six person blight board will decide how those funds are spread between dozens of condemned properties listed all over Cumberland County.

“They drive down property values,” Whelan said. “They’re a source of mischief, they’re eyesores.”

Until now, the county has had to use money from other funds or just look away.

“It’s been a long process,” Campbell said. “It would be nice to see the building at least come down and have something else out there to look at.”

Five counties in Pennsylvania already have a blight fee, including Dauphin County.

Cumberland County commissioners will consider it later this month.

