Coroner IDs body found in Yellow Breeches Creek

WHTM Staff Published:

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The coroner has identified the body of an elderly man found Monday afternoon in the Yellow Breeches Creek near Boiling Springs.

Coroner Charley Hall says Gregory Carkhuff, 71, of Willow Street, was out fishing with friends Monday morning.

State police said the friends had arranged to meet the man for fishing but found his body in the water just before 1 p.m.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play and believe the man may have had a medical emergency.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s