Coroner IDs body found in Yellow Breeches Creek

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The coroner has identified the body of an elderly man found Monday afternoon in the Yellow Breeches Creek near Boiling Springs.

Coroner Charley Hall says Gregory Carkhuff, 71, of Willow Street, was out fishing with friends Monday morning.

State police said the friends had arranged to meet the man for fishing but found his body in the water just before 1 p.m.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play and believe the man may have had a medical emergency.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

