Concerns growing over railroad project growing

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Concern is growing over a project that has the potential to cause traffic backups for people in Dauphin County.

Gary Brauner, who lives just off of Route 322 near the Hummelstown and Derry Township line, told ABC27 News that he remembers when trains would cross the busy highway.

“It was certainly a big production,” he recalled.

Now there is a chance it happens again.

“The hassle to stop the traffic to come and then go back was just amazing,” Brauner said.

Last week it was announced the Middletown and Hummelstown Railroad was awarded a grant to move a freight interchange from Middletown to Hummelstown and rehabilitate five miles of track that extends into Derry Township.

According to an application associated with the project, the purpose is so hazardous materials can be moved on the track, which runs across Route 322.

“They’ve got to cross the track here and two blocks down they’ve got to cross the main street,” Brauner said.

The tracks haven’t been used in years and now Derry Township and Hummelstown officials have their own questions about the project.

“We’re very concerned about how M and H Railroad would propose to even stop traffic in a safe manner here (on 322),” Dee VanGavree, a Middletown Borough Council Member, said.

VanGavree said questions need to be answered as to what M and H will do to keep traffic moving and people safe.

“It’s not as simple as carrying a train across the tracks,” she said.

A meeting was scheduled Wednesday at the Derry Township Municipal Building.

