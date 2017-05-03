Breezy today with some sun, rain on the way though

Today will be another fairly pleasant, but breezy day as a dying cold front pushes through Pennsylvania. There will be a few clouds at times, but it should stay dry with plenty of sunshine mixed in too. Highs will be on the cooler side this afternoon, in the lower 60s. Tonight looks calm and cool with partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the lower 40s. Clouds increase Thursday ahead of an approaching rainmaker from the Gulf of Mexico. Most, if not all, of the daylight hours tomorrow should remain dry. There might be a stray shower in the afternoon or evening, but the steady rain develops Thursday night and continues through Friday. 1-2 inches of rain is likely from late Thursday through late Friday night. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. This will be a healthy, soaking rainfall for the region…but no big flooding concerns are present at this time.

As this low lifts northward, it will become “cut-off”, which means it will be removed from the jet stream flow. This stalled low over New England will provide a constant feed of cool air for the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be stuck in the upper 50s with nighttime temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. There could even be a morning or two early next week with temperatures dipping into the 30s! Gone are the 80s from the end of April…May is certainly beginning on a cool and rather dreary note. Next week will remain cool, but some sunshine is expected to return.

