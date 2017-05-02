Woman accused of stealing nearly $300K from former employer

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A former accounting manager is accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from the Lancaster County company she worked for.

Tammi S. Grissinger, a former employee of Clair Global in Warwick Township, manipulated employee expense reimbursements, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The 52-year-old Manheim resident is accused of stealing $293,330 from three Clair entities between June 2014 and March 2017.

Authorities allege that Grissinger was able to deposit manipulated expense reimbursements into her personal bank accounts by creating false expenses and fictional employees.

The company terminated Grissinger on March 15 after company executives discovered the payments.

According to the company, Grissinger admitted to manipulating the expense reimbursements and creating fake employees.

Grissinger was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds.

She is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.

