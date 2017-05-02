Windy is the word today and tomorrow

Behind last evening’s severe weather, today will bring plenty of clouds and lots of wind from the northwest as the atmosphere tries to dry out. There will be peeks of sun at times today with temperatures in the upper 60s for highs this afternoon. It will feel much cooler today with that strong wind and the winds will continue tonight and through most of Wednesday. Tonight’s lows will dip into the 40s and tomorrow will only see highs in the lower 60s. There should be a little more sunshine tomorrow and it will be a dry day. The winds will finally relax late tomorrow heading into Thursday.

We are tracking a late week rainmaker lifting northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will increase Thursday with rain developing late in the day, heading toward evening. Much of Friday will be rainy and breezy with initial rainfall projections between 1 to 2 inches. One this storm lifts northward Friday night, a pool of seasonably chilly air arrives for the first weekend of May. It will feel more like early April with highs in the 50s and lows near 40 degrees. A few showers are also possible on Saturday with clouds hanging around for much of Sunday. It appears a cool and rather damp pattern is shaping up for Central PA. Enjoy what little sunshine we’ll get the next two days…there won’t be a truly sunny day for a while.

