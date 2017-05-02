Willow Street man arrested for child rape

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been jailed for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.

William Bonny Smith, 48, of Willow Street, is accused of assaulting the girl at his Pequea Township home between June of 2015 and July of 2016.

Southern Regional police said an investigation began when the allegations were reported in February.

Smith was arrested Tuesday on felony counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 15.

