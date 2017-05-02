Twin sisters deliver baby boys on same day just hours apart

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Twin sisters in New Jersey have delivered babies on the same day.

The Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2polzOT ) reports 32-year-old fraternal twins Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham gave birth to baby boys on Friday. The sisters decided to have labor induced after their identical due dates of April 22 passed.

Grant and Abraham delivered their sons, Roman and Aaron, a little less than four hours apart.

The Toms River natives say their pregnancies were coincidences. Picking an induction date was the only thing that was consciously chosen.

Grant and Abraham say they’re very close and their husbands have become close as well so their sons will be like brothers.

The sisters plan to hold joint birthday parties for their sons and dress them in matching outfits.

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

