The Harrisburg River Rescue

Harrisburg River Rescue & Emergency Services is a self-sufficient non-profit, 100% volunteer organization that provides community-based, high quality, cost effective water rescue and emergency services for the residents of the South Central Pa region and other Counties as requested, for over 56 years.

Proceeds from any fundraising activities that the river involved with, benefit the mission of training and rescue efforts, and to further renovate our headquarter in order better house our equipment and also to be fully operational as a gathering place for community events and meetings, training center and emergency shelter.

Amy hopped aboard one of their rescue boats today to learn more about the organization and how the community can help to support the work that they do.

