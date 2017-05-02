Route 34 bridge near Gardners to close May 15

GARDNERS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Route 34 bridge over Bermudian Creek in Adams County will close for a replacement project in about two weeks.

The bridge between the villages of Idaville and Gardners, at the Huntington-Tyrone township line, is scheduled to close on May 15, according to a PennDOT news release.

A new bridge is expected to open to traffic in early August.

PennDOT says the existing bridge is structurally deficient.

