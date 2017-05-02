Police: Son assaulted officer during father’s arrest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man’s son was charged with assaulting police as he was being taken into custody last week following a traffic stop.

According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, Braulio Ponce-Ramos, 35, was stopped last Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of North 39th Street for speeding.

Police were taking Ponce-Ramos into custody for disorderly conduct and say his juvenile son grabbed an officer and shoved him.

Ponce-Ramos’ son is also accused of trying to knee the officer in the groin.

Both suspects were taken into custody and charged.

