Physician offices warn of potential records breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Harrisburg-based physician offices are notifying patients of a potential medical records breach.

Harrisburg Gastroenterology and Harrisburg Endoscopy and Surgery Center, both at 4760 Union Deposit Road, began sending letters last week that state an unauthorized person could have potentially accessed patient information.

Both offices say there’s no specific evidence that someone accessed or obtained any information from their systems, but they are notifying patients in an abundance of caution.

The patient information includes names, demographic information, social security numbers, health insurance information, and medical information.

Both offices say they’ve since enhanced their records security.

