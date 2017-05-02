Pennsylvania State Police honor slain trooper

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police paid tribute Tuesday to a 23-year-old trooper who was killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Landon Weaver was fatally shot Dec. 30 while investigating a PFA violation at a Huntingdon County home. The suspect Weaver was investigating, Jason Robison, was shot and killed by other troopers.

Weaver’s wife Macy was presented with the Pennsylvania State Police Cross, an award given to the family of State Police members who lose their lives under honorable circumstances in the performance of duty.

The tribute was part of a ceremony at the State Police Academy in Hershey to mark the 112th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Police.

State police honored all 97 members who have given their lives in the line of duty since the department was created in 1905.

