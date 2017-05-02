Newport man accused of robbing New Bloomfield pharmacy

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested a 20-year-old Newport man for two robberies at the New Bloomfield Pharmacy.

Devan L. True is accused of stealing drugs from the pharmacy on West Main Street on Feb. 9 and April 17. Police say he confessed to both crimes.

True is charged with two felony counts of robbery and misdemeanor counts including theft and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000 in each case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.

