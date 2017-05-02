Neighbors rescue people from burning Harrisburg apartments

With no working smoke detectors, fire officials are crediting neighbors with saving the lives of several people inside burning apartments.

Among those being praised is a teenage boy.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg. It affected about six apartments above a grocery store.

The boy, among others, was able to wake up the people inside and get them to safety.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or how many people are displaced.

This is a developing story.

