Midstate Walmarts offering free grocery pick up

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, a worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Wal-Mart store in La Habra, Calif. Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. as it opens new stores and expands existing locations. The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, that there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs as well. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — If navigating your way through your local grocery store and battling crowds in the checkout lines are not your favorite things, you are in luck.

Two Harrisburg area Walmart Stores will begin offering online grocery pick up and while this idea isn’t completely new to nearby grocery stores.

There is one thing that makes this service different from what competitors offer — it is free.

The two Midstate Walmart Stores include the one on the Carlisle Pike and the one on Grayson Road in Harrisburg.

For more information, visit Walmart.com/Grocery.

