Massagers recalled for shock, burn hazards

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – HoMedics is recalling about 400,000 handheld massagers because the cord can break and expose wires, posing electric shock and burn hazards.

The company has received 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking, and flames coming from the massagers. There have been 15 reports of burn injuries to fingers and other parts of the body, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

This recall involves three models of handheld massagers: HHP-375H, HHP-250 and the PA-MH-THP. They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Rite-Aid, Walmart and other stores from August 2013 through February 2017 for between about $30 and $50.

Owners should contact HoMedics for instructions on removing the cord and to receive a refund for any replacement product.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...