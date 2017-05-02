In Your Community: Meeting about hazardous materials moving through Central Pennsylvania

Opposition is building in response to a plan that would move hazardous materials through Dauphin County.

The Borough of Hummelstown and Derry Township are holding a joint public information session on Wednesday, May 3 at Derry Township’s municipal building on Clearwater Road at 7 p.m.

Last week, M&H Railroad received a state grant to rehabilitate five miles of track. The goal is to move freight from Hummelstown across Route 322/422. That freight would include hazardous materials.

Derry Township, the Borough of Hummelstown, Dauphin County, and other local businesses and school districts are opposing this project.

Wednesday’s meeting will include details about the plan and a presentation from Derry Township’s police department outlining safety concerns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...