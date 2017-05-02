Harrisburg School District still undecided about property tax issue for sinkhole victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg School District board members met during Monday night’s budget, finance and facilities committee meeting and discussed sinkhole-related problems in the city.

Residents and property owners impacted by the sinkhole issue along South 14th Street were hoping for a vote to forgive property taxes over a four-year period.

Solicitor Samuel Cooper says they will get recommendations to the board this month.

School Director James Thompson says they need information as soon as possible to make sure they can make an informed decision.

“It is important to get all the options on the table with enough time for board members to make decisions,” Thompson said. “Without five affirmative votes, there is going to be no relief here.”

Maria Vargas-Graves still lives on South 14th Street. She says the board has had more than enough time to make a decision.

“We have been living this nightmare for four years,” Vargas-Graves said. “The county and the city have forgiven those who have not paid their taxes and agreed to reimburse those of us who have.”

The next board meeting is May 15.

Those who are delinquent on their property taxes could lose their homes to a June 12 tax sale.

