Fort Indiantown Gap announces May live-fire exercises

Published:

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Fort Indiantown Gap is scheduled to host a series of live-fire exercises during the month of May.

The exercises include mortar training May 4-7, demolitions training May 6 and 12-13, Bradley live-fire exercises May 12-13, artillery live-fire May 14-21, mortar training May 18-21, and demolitions training May 22 and 26.

All exercises are scheduled between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The military training facility announces training that is expected to result in increased noise levels as a courtesy to nearby residents.

