Carlisle man gets 11 years for bank robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man will serve 11 years in prison for armed bank robberies in Mechanicsburg and Dillsburg.

Jeffrey Turns, 33, was sentenced Monday in federal court to 132 months in prison.

Turns, 32, pleaded guilty last year to robbing a Fulton Bank in the Dillsburg Shopping Center on Aug. 12, 2015, and a Santander Bank in the 700 block of East Simpson Street on Aug. 27, 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations. Authorities said when he fled the Mechanicsburg robbery in a stolen car, he had one gun in his waistband and nine more in the back of the car.

Turns must also serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence and pay restitution to Fulton Bank. The money he stole from Santander Bank was recovered when police arrested him.

