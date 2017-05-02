Capitol rally calls for higher tobacco age

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A rally at the state Capitol on Tuesday urged legislators to raise the legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The American Lung Association says Pennsylvania should follow the lead of California and Hawaii and raise the legal sales age from 18 to 21.

The group says tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States and most adult smokers begin smoking before they turn 21. It says lowering the sales age would save thousands of lives every year.

Similar legislation was introduced but failed to win approval last year.

