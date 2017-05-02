Body found in Yellow Breeches Creek near Boiling Springs

By Published:

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a body has been found in the Yellow Breeches Creek near Boiling Springs.

A state police spokesman said the body was found Monday afternoon in South Middleton Township, near the 100 block of Bucher Road.

The spokesman said the call came in around 1 p.m.

The Cumberland County coroner’s office has been called.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

