Several small tornados formed in Pennsylvania during storms

Meteorologists say several small tornados appear to have touched down during severe storms in Pennsylvania that downed trees and power lines and damaged some buildings.

The National Weather Service office in State College said Tuesday that investigators surveying damage near Rebersburg in Centre County found evidence of an EF-1 tornado that followed a mile-long path Monday and damaged more than two dozen properties.

Investigators also found evidence of two EF1 tornado tracks through northern Elk county.

The National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh said an EF-0 tornado had been confirmed near Prospect in Butler County. Crews are also examining damage in Clarion and Forest counties.

Fire crews rescued a man trapped in a collapsed Centre County shed and a church roof was blown off in Williamsport.

