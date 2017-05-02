’13 Reasons Why’ we need to talk about suicide

Warning: This episode of On Deadline has content and language some might find disturbing, graphic, and not appropriate for children.

How do we – and should we – talk to young people about suicide? And how young is too young to have that conversation? The Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why’ is sparking discussions about these questions across the country.

Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols, and Dennis Owens are joined by Brandon Marsico, co-chair of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) South Central PA. They talk about identifying signs a loved one is struggling, how to start a conversation about this difficult topic, and whether media depictions of suicide are helping or harming. They also take a critical look at how journalists can do a better job of addressing this issue.

If you believe you need help, or if you suspect anyone you love needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will receive free and confidential resources, emotional support, and best practices.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...