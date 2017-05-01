Woman gets up to 25 years for plotting murder in Wrightsville

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Wrightsville woman will serve up to 25 years in prison for helping a man plot the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Natasha Stover, 21, was sentenced Thursday to 12.5 to 25 years, according to court records. She pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, obstruction, and conspiracy to commit obstruction.

Prosecutors say Stover helped 23-year-old Marcus Bordelon plan the murder of 21-year-old Samantha Young for more than two months.

They said she also helped to cover up the crime by following Bordelon when he drove Young’s car away from his home, and she drove him to a home improvement store to buy cleaning supplies.

Bordelon was sentenced in February to life in prison without parole for fatally stabbing Young, the mother of his then-1-year-old daughter, inside his Wrightsville home in April 2015.

He pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and abuse of a corpse.

Young’s body was found in a locked shed behind the home after she failed to report for work. An autopsy found she had been stabbed 52 times.

