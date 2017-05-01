Val’s Kids: Veronica

Veronica is a sweet kid who is looking for her forever family, we’ve shared her story before but she is still waiting.

This Val’s Kid loves horseback riding and enjoyed some one-on-one time at Sneed’s Quarter Horses.

Veronica says she’s been riding horses since she was two years old, and she’s pretty good at it. The 19-year old is still getting help from the state, which assists foster children until the age of 21. Since December she’s been living on her own in an apartment with the help of an independent living coordinator and her caseworker.

Veronica hopes she will not have to spend the rest of her life alone.

“I still want a family because I want someone to be there. Someone to talk to, having that support. Having that person there.” Veronica said.

Veronica wants to be a nurse one day – hoping to work in a children’s hospital.

For more information on Veronica and SWAN including post-permanency services, call 1-800-585-7926.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...