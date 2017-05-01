Turnpike to repave ramps at 283 interchange

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to close ramps at the Interstate 283 and Route 283 interchange for overnight paving work this week.

The ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting, as follows:

– On Tuesday, crews will close the ramp carrying northbound and southbound Eisenhower Boulevard onto I-283 South to the Harrisburg East Turnpike Toll Plaza;

– On Wednesday, crews will close the ramp carrying westbound Route 283 onto I-283 South to the Harrisburg East Turnpike Toll Plaza;

– On Thursday, crews will close the ramp carrying northbound I-283 from the Harrisburg East Turnpike Toll Plaza to Eisenhower Boulevard.

Signs will direct drivers to designated detour routes which include Route 441.

