Trump promotes revamped health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is promoting a revamped health care overhaul effort after failing to advance legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in his first three months in office.

Trump tweeted Sunday that a “new healthcare plan is on its way,” promising lower premiums and protection for people with pre-existing conditions.

The House did not vote last week on a renewed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, but the White House remains hopeful action could come soon.

Meanwhile, congressional negotiators reached agreement Sunday on a $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency to Oct. 1. The House and Senate have until midnight Friday to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.

