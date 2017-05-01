Trump promotes revamped health care bill

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, April 29, 2017, on the 100th day of his presidency. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is promoting a revamped health care overhaul effort after failing to advance legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in his first three months in office.

Trump tweeted Sunday that a “new healthcare plan is on its way,” promising lower premiums and protection for people with pre-existing conditions.

The House did not vote last week on a renewed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, but the White House remains hopeful action could come soon.

Meanwhile, congressional negotiators reached agreement Sunday on a $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency to Oct. 1. The House and Senate have until midnight Friday to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s