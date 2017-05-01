Tree falls, kills child at Lancaster County campground

KIRKWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) – A 10-year-old girl from Perry County who was napping inside a camper at Oma’s Family Campground in Lancaster County died Sunday when a tree fell on top of her.

Where the tree once stood, flowers stand as a memorial.

Neighbor Darlene Duncan remembers the girl. She recalls her as a “bubbly, sweet little thing.”

“Couldn’t ask for anyone to be sweeter than she is. Beautiful little girl,” Duncan said. “The whole campground here, we’re tragically at loss for the child. We’re all heartbroken.”

Neighboring tenants said it came out of nowhere.

“There was no storm, no wind, nothing. It made a real loud crack and fell down,” Ron Jarvis said.

The tree had been eaten hollow by ants.

“It’s what they’ll do, eat the tree from the inside out,” Jeff Hanna of Hanna’s Tree service said.

The same tree that hit the little girl also hit Jarvis’s camper.

“No doubt about it, they would never be able to fix all this. (The camper) or the car. They’re going to a salvage yard somewhere,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis and his wife were trapped inside their camper for 10 minutes but made it out safely.

Now, other trees on the property are being checked. Dozens of trees are set to be torn down this week, starting Tuesday.

But workers say had they done this last week, they never would have marked the tree that fell because it didn’t pose any warning signs.

Neighbors are now making a memorial at camp 16 with candles, teddy bears and flowers in memory of the little girl.

