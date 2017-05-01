Teen with autism reported missing in Dauphin County

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 13-year-old Steelton-Highspire High School student with autism has been reported missing.

The Swatara Township Police Department was notified after Krishaun Jenkins did not return home. He was last seen behind the school at a local ball field.

Jenkins is six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police in Swatara Township and Steelton are actively searching for him, along with members of his family.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone who sees Jenkins should call 911 right away.

