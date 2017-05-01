Teen with autism reported missing in Dauphin County

WHTM Staff Published:
(Swatara Township Police Department)

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 13-year-old Steelton-Highspire High School student with autism has been reported missing.

The Swatara Township Police Department was notified after Krishaun Jenkins did not return home. He was last seen behind the school at a local ball field.

Jenkins is six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police in Swatara Township and Steelton are actively searching for him, along with members of his family.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone who sees Jenkins should call 911 right away.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s