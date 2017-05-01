Strong to severe t-storms likely later today and this evening

After some morning fog burns off, today will feature a little sunshine and warm temperatures ahead of a cold front that will move through the Commonwealth tonight. Any sun that breaks through will help to destabilize the atmosphere and trigger a few strong to severe thunderstorms late today. The best chance for storms will come after 4pm this afternoon and continue through the evening and first half of the overnight. These storms will feature damaging straight-line wind gusts and hail. Even a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out…it could be an active evening for the region as the front barrels through. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 80s and fall into the 50s tonight behind the front. Winds will also pick up tonight and that will be the theme of the forecast moving forward.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature windy weather and cooler high temperatures. Expect partly cloudy days and fair weather with highs in the 60s. The next chance for rain will come late Thursday and Friday with a real soaker on the way. Friday looks damp with an area of low pressure looking to “cut-off” from the main flow of the atmosphere and stall just off-shore. This means next weekend could be cloudy with off and on showers once again too. The weather appears to be a but unsettled as May kicks off here in Central PA, but rain is usually a good thing this time of year and this week is no different. No flooding concerns exist so enjoy it while we have it because those long, hot, and dry summer days are looming.

