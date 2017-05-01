Shippensburg teen scammed out of $2,500

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Carlisle are investigating an internet scam that cost a Shippensburg teenager $2,500.

Authorities say the 19-year-old victim responded to an Instagram posting from someone promising a pay day if he helped with a bank deposit.

The suspect sent the victim a direct deposit and asked him to send him a portion of the deposited amount. He was told to keep the balance as payment.

But when the victim sent a money order with the requested amount, he discovered the initial deposit was a fake and the money he sent to the suspect was actually his savings.

An investigation continues.

