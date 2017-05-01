Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watch issued in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Weather Service in State College has issued multiple alerts concerning severe weather in the Midstate.

A tornado watch was issued in Juniata and Mifflin counties until 10 p.m.

Both of those counties are also under a flood advisory.

Additionally, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Juniata County in addition to a warning previously issued for Mifflin County.

Elsewhere in the Midstate, Dauphin, Cumberland, York, Lancaster, Adams, Franklin, Lebanon and Perry counties are affected by a severe thunderstorm watch that will remain until 11 p.m.

Stay in the know with details about weather alerts here.

Check the latest forecast anytime at abc27.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...