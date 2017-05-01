Safety group identifies hoverboard linked to fatal fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal regulators are urging people to stop using a hoverboard they’ve linked to a fatal fire in Harrisburg.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the LayZ Board was the brand involved in the March 10 fire that took the lives of two young girls in the 2500 block of Lexington Street.

The hoverboards were made in Shenzhen, China. More than 3,000 were imported into the United States. A CPSC news release on Monday did not identify which stores sold the self-balancing scooters.

The safety group said people should stop charging and using LayZ Board hoverboards.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline has said the hoverboard was charging near the front door when people inside the home heard it crackling and it started smoking. He said the resulting fire blocked the way to the front door.

