Police seek suspect accused of slashing man with machete

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are working to identify a suspect accused of slashing someone with a machete.

According to police, officers found the victim around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Mary Street. He had a laceration on his lower back that was not considered to be life threatening and was taken to a hospital.

Officers were told the victim was riding a bike and was on his way home when the suspect got out of a maroon van in the area of North Pine and West Walnut streets and began yelling.

The victim rode his bike to the back of his home on North Mary Street and found the suspect waiting for him as he came back around to the front of the house, according to police. The suspect chased the victim with a machete and swung it at him, striking him on his back.

According to police, the victim was able to get away from the suspect he claims to only know by a nickname.

Police believe the incident unfolded as the result of a debt owed to the suspect by the victim.

A passerby in the area at the time of the assault snapped a photo of the suspect. He has a shaved head, a goatee and was wearing a long sleeve red shirt and dark pants at the time.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect is asked to call Det. Ginder with the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3345 or email gindert@lancasterpolice.com.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

