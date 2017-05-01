Police asking for help to ID person of interest

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help to identify a person of interest.

The person of interest is from an incident that happened at the H&M store in The Capital City Mall, according to a press release issued Monday. Police did not say when the incident happened.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of the person.

No more information will be released now, pending further investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-238-9676, or contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or contact@cumberlandcountycrimestoppers.net.

