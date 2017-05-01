Pennsylvania agrees to house up to 400 inmates from Vermont

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s prison system is agreeing to house up to 400 inmates from Vermont at a price of $72 per prisoner per day.

The Department of Corrections announced the deal Monday, saying it has about 5,000 empty beds at a time when Vermont needs to find a new location for about 270 inmates currently in a private prison facility in Michigan.

Pennsylvania and Vermont signed a three-year contract with options for two one-year extensions.

Starting in June, the Vermont inmates will be sent to either Graterford State Prison outside Philadelphia or Camp Hill State Prison in the Harrisburg suburbs.

The deal comes as the Pennsylvania prison system is closing Pittsburgh State Prison in a move designed to save about $81 million annually.

