Mountville teen gets 3-6 years for fatally shooting boy, 15

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Mountville man will serve up to six years in state prison for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy.

George W. Rosado was sentenced Friday in Lancaster County Court to 3-6 years followed by 10 years of probation for the Aug. 12 shooting of Ibram Hanna, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Prosecutors say Rosado stole the gun from an unlocked vehicle. Rosado and Hanna were playing with the gun at Rosado’s West Main Street home when it discharged.

Rosado, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and theft.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...