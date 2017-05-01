Midstate political analyst gives President Trump’s Harrisburg speech a C

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Midstate political analyst is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s speech and visit to Harrisburg Saturday. He says his policies could have a big impact on the Keystone State.

“Probably the theatrics of it, the optics of it, was probably good for him,” said Jim Lee, owner and CEO of Susquehanna Polling & Research.

Trump spent his 100th day in office at a rally at the Farm Show Complex. He spoke about fighting ISIS, cracking down on illegal immigration, and renegotiating NAFTA. The President said he’ll continue to try and repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, in addition to working with China in exchange for cracking down on North Korea.

Lee gives the Presidents speech a C-.

“Does it change all that much? Probably not,” Lee said. “I don’t think it really moves the needle in terms of what people think of him.”

Trump did well re-energizing supporters, but should have used the opportunity to encourage them to call their lawmakers to support his bills, Lee said.

“He certainly has the power to really reshape legislative policy to really stem the loss of steel jobs and coal jobs and really make the business climate more business friendly,” Lee said.

Lee said the President could bring about the most change in the state by keeping the trade and manufacturing promises he made during his campaign.

“I think by coming to Pennsylvania, a big industrial state, that has a pretty significant manufacturing base and really talking about policies that move the needle on the economy, really will be the way he’s judged in three years when he’s up for reelection,” Lee said.

Lee believes the President’s biggest accomplishment in his first 100 days is getting Neil Gorsuch confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. What he says Trump could work on is not speaking or tweeting about things that aren’t related to pocketbook issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...