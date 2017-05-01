Mechanicsburg business owner sentenced in tax case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County business owner has been ordered to serve 28 years of probation and repay more than $300,000 in state sales taxes.

Sun Chon, 56, of Mechanicsburg, was recently sentenced in Cumberland County Court after pleading guilty to 49 counts of theft.

Authorities say Chon, the owner and operator of the defunct Chon Motel Enterprises, a Country Inn and Suites in Mechanicsburg, failed to remit over $301,896 in sales taxes to the Revenue Department between April 2011 and October 2015.

